You Probably Won't Be Making Mint Juleps With This Rare Bottle Of Bourbon

A little over 700 bottles of very rare Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon, dating back 25 years has hit the market with the suggested retail price of $1,800 apiece. The small batch comes from the family that produced the world renowned Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and represents some of their oldest inventory.

Justin Thompson, editor of the Bourbon Review, says bourbon is becoming more and more like the fine wine industry.

"We've seen this well over a hundred years in the wine industry, and now it's reached the bourbon industry and it's actually a compliment for a category to have folks who are willing to pay (so much). I know it frustrates some consumers but that just means these whiskey makers are doing a good job," Thompson told WUKY.

Thompson says because only 11 barrels were ever produced, it’s a simple case of supply and demand.

Each decanter is packaged in a handmade wooden box…the lid is constructed using the oak staves from the 11 barrels that held the bourbon. The outside of the box bears a metal plaque with the Old Rip Van Winkle logo and states “asleep 25 years in the wood.”