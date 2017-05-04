You Probably Won't Be Making Mint Juleps With This Rare Bottle Of Bourbon

By Alan Lytle 53 minutes ago

A little over 700 bottles of very rare Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon, dating back 25 years has hit the market with the suggested retail price of $1,800 apiece.  The small batch comes from the family that produced the world renowned Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and represents some of their oldest inventory.

Limited edition Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon
Credit The Bourbon Review

Justin Thompson, editor of the Bourbon Review, says bourbon is becoming more and more like the fine wine industry.

"We've seen this well over a hundred years in the wine industry, and now it's reached the bourbon industry and it's actually a compliment for a category to have folks who are willing to pay (so much).  I know it frustrates some consumers but that just means these whiskey makers are doing a good job," Thompson told WUKY.

Thompson says because only 11 barrels were ever produced, it’s a simple case of supply and demand.

Each decanter is packaged in a handmade wooden box…the lid is constructed using the oak staves from the 11 barrels that held the bourbon.  The outside of the box bears a metal plaque with the Old Rip Van Winkle logo and states “asleep 25 years in the wood.” 

Tags: 
Kentucky Bourbon Industry
Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon

Related Content

Saving Stories: Chronicling Bourbon's Big Comeback

By Alan Lytle & Dr. Doug Boyd & Nunn Center For Oral History Sep 13, 2016
Nunn Center for Oral History

Sure, Kentucky bourbon is arguably more popular than ever, evidenced by the oft quoted statistic that there are now more bourbon barrels in the state than there are people, but that wasn't always the case.  In this episode of Saving Stories WUKY's Alan Lytle and Dr. Doug Boyd, director of the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History in the UK Libraries talk about the bourbon renaissance and share audio clips from the Nunn Center's ongoing Kentucky Bourbon Tales project.

Bourbon Boom No Bust This Week On The Business Side

By Alan Lytle May 23, 2016
Kentucky Distillers Association

This week on the Business Side Alan Lytle talks with Kentucky Distillers Association President Eric Gregory about another record-setting year of production for one of the Commonwealth's signature industries.  Eric also provides a preview of next month's Kentucky Bourbon Affair in Louisville.