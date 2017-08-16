You Don't Have To Go To Hopkinsville To Find A Solar Eclipse Party

Events are planned across the city for you and your family to learn about and view the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

Schools across the state have cancelled classes Monday so that students and their families can head toward Hopkinsville, the best place in the state to view the full solar eclipse. For those of you who can’t head out of town, you’ll get a 95% view here in Lexington and there are several places to go besides your own backyard. Kristen Voskuhl is with the Living Arts and Science Center says they’ll be hosting activities throughout the day to teach kids about the eclipse, then there will be a viewing party outside.

Mike Lorton at Parks and Recreation tells us the city is getting on board as well. You can view the eclipse from McConnell Springs, Raven Run and Thoroughbred Park and they’ll have a few hundred pairs of solar eclipse glasses will be handed out.

But not all schools are shutting their doors. Becky Brown is the principal at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary. They will be spending the next three days learning about the eclipse in class. The school bought a pair of solar eclipse glasses for students and staff and they’ll watch the event together.

The parks department and the Living Arts and Science Center will have a limited supply of glasses. Those will be given out for free.