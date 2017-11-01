Woman Shot While Driving In Lexington

The victim told Lexington Police she felt something hit the back of her head while she was traveling on Man O’War. When she got to her house on Dale Drive, she realized she had been shot.

Fortunately the bullet grazed her head. She was taken to the hospital but the injury is minor. Police looked at the woman’s truck and found a bullet hole in one of the windows. Dispatch had gotten two calls around 4:00 this morning from people saying they heard shots being fired in the area. The investigation is ongoing.