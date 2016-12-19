Winter Weather May Change Your Flight Plans

More than six million Americans will hop onto an airplane to get to their holiday destinations. The week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest travel times of the year according to AAA. But winter storms in some parts of the country are already putting a damper on travel plans.

Early Monday morning a few flights were cancelled out of Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport. Flights to Atlanta, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Punta Gorda are grounded. More than 400 cancellations and 1100 delays were reported across the country by Flight Tracker.

To check the status of your flight from

Lexington Bluegrass Airport, click here https://bluegrassairport.com/ied_fids/62_8_1.htm

Northern Kentucky, click here http://www.cvgairport.com/flight/status

Louisville, click here http://www.flylouisville.com/flight-information/flight-status/