White House Adviser Differs With Coal-Loving President

By Associated Press 45 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has vowed to revive the coal industry and regularly promises to "put our miners back to work." But one of his top White House advisers apparently does not share Trump's affinity for coal.

Credit pixabay.com

Economic adviser Gary Cohn says, "Coal doesn't even really make that much sense anymore as a feedstock."

Cohn made the remarks while briefing reporters Thursday night on Air Force One. He singled out natural gas as "such a cleaner fuel" and said the U.S. could become a "manufacturing powerhouse and still be environmentally friendly" by exporting natural gas and investing in wind and solar energy.

The comments are at odds with those by his boss, who has championed coal and unraveled a number of Obama-era energy policies.

Tags: 
Kentucky Coal Industry

Related Content

Obama's 'All Of The Above' Energy Portfolio Discussed At UK Innovation Forum

By Alan Lytle Apr 21, 2016
Alan Lytle

Researchers from across the country are gathering at UK today to discuss economic opportunities from emerging energy technologies.  The Regional Energy Innovation Forum, sponsored by the UK Center for Applied Energy Research featured a keynote address from U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz. 

CSX Abruptly Closes Rail Shops In Corbin Citing Coal Decline

By Associated Press Oct 21, 2015
railtec.illinois.edu

About 180 CSX employees will be furloughed or relocated after the company abruptly closed its Corbin rail shops.

State Cuts Back On Mine Inspectors

By Associated Press May 31, 2014

A budget cut in the state office that inspects the safety of mining sites is forcing a reduction in its staff.

Judge Rejects Coal Firm's Settlement With State

By Associated Press Nov 24, 2014

A judge has rejected a settlement between the state of Kentucky and a coal mining company.