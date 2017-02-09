Weather Causes Flight Cancellations

Four flights have been canceled today at Blue Grass Airport because of winter weather in the northeast.

The 10:30 am inbound flight from Philadelphia and a 4:00 pm flight from Newark are grounded. Canceled outbound flights were a 6 a.m. flight to New York's LaGuardia Airport and an 11 a.m. flight to Philadelphia.

With more than a foot of snow predicted in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia, more than 2,700 flights were canceled and all public schools in those cities are closed. Yesterday, the region saw record highs in the 60’s and 70’s.

Click the links below for flight information:

Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport https://bluegrassairport.com/ied_fids/62_8_1.htm

Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International https://www.flightview.com/airport/CVG-Cincinnati-OH/

Louisville International https://www.flightview.com/airport/SDF-Louisville-KY/