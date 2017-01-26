Warm Up Your Voices Cats Fans And Help UK Break A Record

Cats fans, UK is calling on you to help them make the record books. On Saturday, a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records will be at the Kentucky-Kansas game in Rupp Arena to see if the crowd can set a record for the loudest indoor cheer. Fans of NBA’s Sacramento Kings have been the current title holder since November of 2013.

The roar of the crowd at this Saturday’s match up will be measured three different times during the game, just before tip-off and twice during the game. All the sound has to be natural so you can’t use any artificial or digital noise makers, which are prohibited by UK and Rupp Arena. And if you’re sensitive to loud crowd noise, fans will be given ear plug when they enter the arena.