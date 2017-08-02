VIDEO: Little-Known Middlemen Save Money On Medicines — But Maybe Not For You

For months now, the GOP push to replace the Affordable Care Act has consumed Washington.

Still, for many consumers, the top concern has been the rising cost of prescription drugs. And that brings us to the topic of pharmacy benefit managers.

PBMs, as they're known, are not well understood and often go unnoticed.

Given how important they are to the prescription drug pricing pipeline, we wanted to remedy that.

Here's a video that explains how these multimillion-dollar corporations came to be, and how they impact drug costs and access.



Kaiser Health News is a nonprofit health newsroom, an editorially independent part of the Kaiser Family Foundation. You can follow KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby on Twitter @Julie_Appleby.

