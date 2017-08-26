Vandalism At County GOP Office Denounced

The Republican Party of Kentucky is denouncing graffiti scrawled on a county GOP office. WLEX-TV reports that someone scrawled "Nazi Scum" and "Die Nazi!" on the storefront of the Republican Party of Fayette County.

State GOP spokesman Tres Watson says the slogans are the work of "hate-filled vandals whose only goal is to further divide us."

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said on Twitter that that the city has no tolerance for vandalism. In his words: "We are all Americans, regardless of party registration."

Said the Kentucky Democratic Party in a statement: "We denounce hate and racism, but we cannot expect to eradicate it through violent or destructive behavior."