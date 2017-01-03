US Attorney Kerry B. Harvey To Step Down Jan. 13

U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey says he is resigning effective Jan. 13.  The top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Kentucky is stepping down before Republican President-Elect Donald Trump takes office this month. U.S. attorneys are political appointees who customarily step down when a person of another political party becomes president.

Harvey, who has served in the position since 2010, said in a statement on Tuesday that it has been a "distinct honor" to serve in the position. The statement said the office has become a national leader in federal prosecution of drug-overdose cases under Harvey's leadership in addition to securing multiple public-corruption convictions including those of former Agriculture Commissioner Ritchie Farmer and former Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer.

On Jan. 14, first assistant United States Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV will become acting United States attorney.

