UofL Set To Grow Hemp For Research

The University of Louisville is planting two types of industrial hemp and other plants to research their potential as renewable energy resources.

A statement from the university says the crops are being planted at the Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research to support biofuels research that uses Kentucky-grown plants. It will be part of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program.

Greg Postel, interim president of U of L, says researchers are seeking "unusual answers to renewable energy questions."

The research will focus on the potential for the crops to fulfill energy needs and become a replacement source for fibers, biofuels and other chemical production.