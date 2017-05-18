UofL Set To Grow Hemp For Research

By Karyn Czar 39 minutes ago

The University of Louisville is planting two types of industrial hemp and other plants to research their potential as renewable energy resources.

A statement from the university says the crops are being planted at the Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research to support biofuels research that uses Kentucky-grown plants. It will be part of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program.

Greg Postel, interim president of U of L, says researchers are seeking "unusual answers to renewable energy questions."

The research will focus on the potential for the crops to fulfill energy needs and become a replacement source for fibers, biofuels and other chemical production.