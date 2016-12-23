UofL Foundation To Release Documents, Pay Fine

The University of Louisville Foundation has agreed to release financial and other documents in a settlement with an investigative news organization.

Under the agreement reached this week, the foundation will hand over the requested documents and pay $15,000 in legal fees, according to WFPL's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

In a lawsuit, the center sought access to ethics and disclosure forms, along with payroll and financial documents. The state attorney general's office ruled multiple times since August that the foundation violated the state's open records law by refusing to release documents requested by the center. The foundation oversees UofL's endowment.

Kentucky's auditor recently criticized UofL and the foundation for giving too much power to the school's former president to make decisions for both groups, essentially bypassing the university's trustees.