UK Students To Livestream Monday's Eclipse As Part Of National Project

While most of us will be looking up at the total solar eclipse next Monday, a team of University of Kentucky students, will be trying to get a closer look at the event and stream the whole thing via a Nasa website. College of Engineering Professor Suzanne Smith is spearheading UK’s involvement in the project.

Smith says her students have spent more than two years building cameras and location-tracking software to be carried to the edge of space by the balloons.

More than 50 other teams across the U.S., including Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Hopkinsville Community College, are participating in the eclipse project, launching and livestreaming the celestial event at different points along its path and at different times.

You can watch the webstream here.