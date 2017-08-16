UK Students To Livestream Monday's Eclipse As Part Of National Project

By Alan Lytle & UK Now 1 hour ago

While most of us will be looking up at the total solar eclipse next Monday, a team of University of Kentucky students, will be trying to get a closer look at the event and stream the whole thing via a Nasa website.  College of Engineering Professor Suzanne Smith is spearheading UK’s involvement in the project.

Two high-altitude weather balloons will reach 100,000 feet to livestream the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
Credit UK Now

Smith says her students have spent more than two years building cameras and location-tracking software to be carried to the edge of space by the balloons.

More than 50 other teams across the U.S., including Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Hopkinsville Community College, are participating in the eclipse project, launching and livestreaming the celestial event at different points along its path and at different times. 

You can watch the webstream here.

Tags: 
2017 Total Solar Eclipse

Related Content

Cellphone Service Could Be Spotty For Rural Eclipse-Watchers

By Associated Press Jul 31, 2017
Associated Press

If you plan to livestream next month's solar eclipse from one of the prime viewing spots, here's a thought: Keep your phone in your pocket, put on your paper shades and just enjoy the celestial wonder.  The Aug. 21 solar eclipse, when passage of the moon completely blocks out the sun, will be seen first in Oregon and cut diagonally across 14 states to South Carolina. It will be the first total solar eclipse visible coast-to-coast since 1918.