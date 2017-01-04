UK Researcher Touts Model For Better Health Outcomes In Eastern Kentucky

By Greg Davis 5 minutes ago

This week on Dr. Greg Davis on Medicine the host talks with Dr. Nancy Schoenberg, Associate Dean for Research, College of Public Health | Marion Pearsall Professor, Behavioral Science, College of Medicine about her efforts to increase cervical cancer screenings in Eastern Kentucky.

Nancy E. Schoenberg
Credit UK Now

 From UK Now:

University of Kentucky Researcher Nancy Schoenberg is currently a featured partner on the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) website for her work with Faith Moves Mountains.

Schoenberg, associate dean of research for the UK College of Public Health and professor in the UK College of Medicine, founded Faith Moves Mountains in 2004. The program is a community-based intervention to help decrease cervical cancer rates for women in the Appalachian region by building relationships with local churches within Appalachian communities.

Schoenberg's accomplishments include interventions at over 30 churches. Health advocates have conducted follow-up contact with more than 400 women, and about 35 percent of the target group has received the recommended cancer screenings.

In addition, Faith Moves Mountains continues to grow by adding new faith-based projects, such as "Quittin' and Preventin,'" designed to help smokers quit and provide cancer screenings.

Dr. Greg Davis On Medicine

