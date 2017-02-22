UK Researcher Conducting Study On Drug Abuse And Incarcerated Women

This week on Dr. Greg Davis on Medicine the host talks with Michelle Staton, associate professor in the UK College of Medicine; department of behavioral science about her study involving substance abuse among female inmates in facilities in three rural Kentucky counties.

From UK Now:

Michele Staton-Tindall grew up in rural Appalachia during a time when people felt so safe they didn’t even lock their doors at night. The ensuing drug epidemic that now ravages her former home has dramatically impacted the lives of the Appalachian people and broken that sense of security.

Staton-Tindall, an associate professor in the Department of Behavioral Science at the University of Kentucky's College of Medicine, and a faculty associate at the Center on Drug and Alcohol Research, has made it her mission to make a positive difference in the Appalachia, particularly for women in the criminal justice population who have fallen prey to substance abuse and high-risk behaviors. Her research focuses on intervention before release from jail to empower women to make healthier and safer choices during the transition back to the community.

As a social worker, Staton-Tindall loves the stories the women tell of their life experiences: real people, real problems, and tough choices. Their stories not only inform her research, but also fuel the passion for her work as well. At the Center on Drug and Alcohol Research, Staton-Tindall works with professionals across campus who take a multi-disciplinary approach to widespread problems of substance abuse.