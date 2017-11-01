UK Provost Tim Tracy Resigning

By WUKY Staff 32 minutes ago

The University of Kentucky will soon be in need of a new provost.  In a campus wide email President Eli Capilouto says that Tim Tracy is resigning to become Chief Executive Officer of Aprecia Pharmaceuticals; a Cincinnati based research and development company. 

UK Provost Tim Tracy
Credit UK Now

Capilouto says Tracy did not seek out the position, rather the firm reached out to him.  The university president praised Tracy for leading a “series of initiatives across our campus,” including the construction of the school’s current strategic plan, initiating UK College of Medicine sites in Bowling Green, Morehead, and northern Kentucky, and implementing a multi-faceted program to boost retention and graduation rates.  Tracy’s last day on the job will be December 31st. 

Capilouto says they’ll map out a search process for his successor in the coming days.

