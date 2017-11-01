UK Provost Tim Tracy Resigning

The University of Kentucky will soon be in need of a new provost. In a campus wide email President Eli Capilouto says that Tim Tracy is resigning to become Chief Executive Officer of Aprecia Pharmaceuticals; a Cincinnati based research and development company.

Capilouto says Tracy did not seek out the position, rather the firm reached out to him. The university president praised Tracy for leading a “series of initiatives across our campus,” including the construction of the school’s current strategic plan, initiating UK College of Medicine sites in Bowling Green, Morehead, and northern Kentucky, and implementing a multi-faceted program to boost retention and graduation rates. Tracy’s last day on the job will be December 31st.

Capilouto says they’ll map out a search process for his successor in the coming days.