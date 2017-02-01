UK Dental Students Providing Free Oral Health Screenings

This week Dr. Greg Davis talks with UK Dental Students Ellen Vice and Morgan Murrell about a special "Give Kids A Smile" event this Saturday at UK Dentistry at Turfland.  Free oral health screenings will be available for kids and young adults from 8 a.m. to noon.  The aim is to teach and reinforce good oral health habits at an early age.  Ellen and Morgan say the open house is especially for members of Lexington's underserved population.

Credit pixabay.com

The University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, along with the American Dental Association will be hosting a nation wide event, Give Kids A Smile. This event will provide FREE dental cleanings for children aged 6 months-18 years old.

Additionally, free school dental screenings for the 2017-2018 school year will be provided. School dental screenings are required by law for children aged 5 or 6 enrolling in public schools in Kentucky during the 2017-2018 school year.

To make an appointment and preregister your child, email ukscaapd@gmail.com. Otherwise, children will be seen on a first come, first served basis and registration material may be filled out the day of.

When: Saturday, February 4, 2017
Time: 8:30 am-12 pm
Location: UK Dentistry at Turfland, 2195 Harrodsburg Rd #175, Lexington, KY, 40504

Dr. Greg Davis On Medicine

