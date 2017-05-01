UK Commonwealth Stadium To Be Renamed Kroger Field

The University of Kentucky has announced that Commonwealth Stadium will become Kroger Field. The big reveal took place Monday afternoon at the Don & Cathy Jacobs Science Building on Rose Street.

Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart says the university has been working toward this moment for quite a while. He said UK's agreement with JMI Sports paved the way for the change. When UK entered into that 15-year deal worth $210 million with JMI in 2014, JMI secured the ability to sell naming rights to the university's athletics facilities.

With this change, Kentucky will have the only corporately named football stadium in the SEC.