Two People Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Deaths At Quebec City Mosque

Police in Quebec City have arrested two people following a shooting at a mosque there, which killed an undetermined number of people.

Reuters reports that five people have been killed, but while Quebec police confirmed via a tweet — written in French — that there were "deaths and injuries," they declined to give a number.

Police have also not disclosed details regarding those arrested.

"There are many victims ... there are deaths," a Quebec police spokesman told reporters.

According to eyewitnesses, gunmen opened fired in Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center around 8 p.m., where about 40 people were gathered for evening prayers.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui said to reporters.

Yangui was not inside the mosque when the shooting occurred but said he got frantic calls from many who were worshipping at the time of the gunfire. He said he doesn't know how many people have been injured but that they've been taken to various hospitals across Quebec City.

Says Reuters:



"Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in Quebec in recent years. In 2013, police investigated after a mosque in the Saguenay region of Quebec was splattered with what was believed to be pig blood."



In fact, as recent as last June, during the holy month of Ramadan, as the CBC reported, someone also left a pig's head outside another Quebec City mosque.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeal tweeted his condolences:

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families."

Meantime, Quebec police say the situation is under control, tweeting "mosque premises secured, occupants have been evacuated."

