Trump Executive Order Protested At Louisville Airport

Several dozen protesters gathered at Louisville International Airport, chanting "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here" in opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The Courier-Journal reports nearly 100 people lined the airport's arrival area on Sunday. Many carried handwritten signs in protest of Trump's order. Among the protesters was Syrian refugee Mafedih Alholoqi, whose relatives were turned away from a planned flight from Jordan to Louisville after Trump's order.

Through a translator, Alholoqi said Trump's order "broke their hearts" after relatives went through more than two years of background checks, interviews and the anticipation of starting a new life.

Trump's order includes a temporary travel ban for people from seven Muslim nations and a temporary ban on refugees entering the United States.