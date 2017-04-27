Top Stories: Trump On NAFTA; New United Airlines Bumping Policy

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- United Airlines Will Now Pay Voluntarily Bumped Passengers Up To $10,000.

-- Cassini Spacecraft Re-Establishes Contact After 'Dive' Between Saturn And Its Rings.

-- Trump Tells Canada And Mexico He Will Renegotiate, Not Withdraw From NAFTA.

And here are more early headlines:

"Huge" Explosion Strikes Damascus Airport. (BBC)

Russian Naval Vessel Collides With Ship In Black Sea, May Sink. (AP)

Sessions Vows Appeal Of Judge's Ruling On "Sanctuary Cities". (Politico)

Arkansas Moves To Execute Condemned Man Today. (Arkansas Online)

Frein Sentenced To Death For Penn. State Trooper Slaying. (Allentown Morning Call)

Hong Kong Police Arrest More Democracy Activists. (Guardian)

Senators Attend White House Briefing On North Korea. (CNN)

