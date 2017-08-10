Top Stories: The Russia Investigations; Franklin Now A Tropical Storm

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 5 Big Unanswered Questions About The Russia Investigations.

-- Franklin Downgraded To Tropical Storm As It Moves Across Mexico.

-- As Eclipse Madness Sweeps U.S., A Stonehenge Made Of Cars Prepares.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Considering Missile Strikes Near Guam. (CNN)

Another Venezuelan Mayor Is Ordered Jailed. (AP)

Turkey Seeks To Arrest More Journalists. (Reuters)

North Korea Announces Release Of Jailed Canadian Pastor. (Yonhap)

Russian Plane Flies Over Washington; U.S. Officials Aboard. (UPI)

Report: Smugglers Deliberately Drown Migrants Off Yemen. (IOM)

Iraq Calls Official Holiday Because Of Excessive Heat. (AP)

VIDEO: Cardinals' Molina Hits Grand Slam After Cat Takes Field. (CBSSports)

Little Rock Truck Crash Spills Pizzas Over Highway. (Arkansas Online)

