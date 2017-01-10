Top Stories: Obama's Farewell Address; Senate Confirmation Hearings

By 22 minutes ago

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama's Farewell Address: How Presidents Use This Moment Of Reflection.

-- 5 Things To Watch For In Jeff Sessions' Attorney General Hearings.

-- Confirmation Hearings For Betsy DeVos, Trump's Education Pick, Delayed A Week.

- In S. Korea, Air Raid Drills Are A Reminder Of N. Korean Threat.

And here are more early headlines:

Closing Arguments Today In Penalty Phase Of Roof Trial. (Post & Courier)

New Pacific Storm Aims At Flooded Western U.S. (Weather.gov)

Thailand Flooding Kills 19, Displaces 1 Million. (Bangkok Post)

Mexico Deports American Accused Of Shooting U.S. Official. (AFP)

Protests Continue Over Mexico's Gas Price Surge. (Los Angeles Times)

Thousands Attend Rafsanjani's Funeral In Iran. (Al Jazeera)

