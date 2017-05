Top Stories: Montana GOP Candidate Wins; Attack On Egyptian Christians

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attack On Coptic Christians Kills At Least 24 In Egypt.

-- Republican Gianforte Wins Montana House Race Amid Assault Charge.

-- Cavs Beat Celtics As LeBron James Tops NBA's All-Time Playoff Scoring List.

-- Mark Zuckerberg Tells Harvard Graduates To Embrace Globalism, 'A Sense Of Purpose'.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. GDP Grows Modestly In 1st Quarter Of 2017. (Reuters)

Trump Reviewing U.S. Sanctions On Russia. (The Hill)

Philippines Troops Continue Fight Against Militants In City. (BBC)

Chinese Law Professor Forced To Stop Writing. (AP)

Some 2,300 Migrants Saved On Thursday In Mediterranean. (Reuters)

Pittsburgh Defeats Ottawa To Return To NHL Stanley Cup Finals. (USA Today)