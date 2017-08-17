Top Stories: Mayor Doesn't Want Trump Visit; U.S. Military Denounces Racism

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Phoenix Mayor Asks Trump To Delay Visit, Hoping For 'More Sound Judgment.'

-- Joint Chiefs Denounce Racism After Trump's Comments.

-- Driver Faces 5 Charges - And Potential Death Penalty - Over Immigrants' Deaths.

-- Spain Rescues Nearly 600 People At Sea As Migration Patterns Change.

And here are more early headlines:

Thousands Attend Unannounced Vigil In Charlottesville. (Daily Progress)

U.S. Service Member Killed In Afghan Battle With Militants. (NATO)

Search Continues For Missing U.S. Copter Off Hawaii. (Star-Advertiser)

Oregon Approves Expanding Abortion Access. (Washington Post)

Hundreds Killed In Asian Monsoon Storms And Flooding. (Guardian)

Woman's Lost Ring Found Wrapped Around Garden Carrot. (CBC)

