Top Stories: Latest On Tropical Storm Harvey; Sailors' Remains Recovered

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Already Flooded, Houston Braces As Two Swollen Reservoirs Are Opened.

-- Navy Recovers Remains Of All 10 Missing Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain.

-- Uber Picks New CEO, Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi.

And here are more early headlines:

India Deploys Soldiers Ahead Of Popular Guru's Sentencing. (NDTV)

France Holds Summit On Migrants With African, European Officials. (AFP)

China, India Step Back From Border Dispute. (Reuters)

King Statue To Be Unveiled Today In Atlanta. (AJC.com)

It's Now Illegal To Use Plastic Bags In Kenya. (BBC)

Kendrick Lamar Wins VMA Video Of The Year. (People)

