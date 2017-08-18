Top Stories: Latest On Spain Attacks; Boston Readies For Controversial Rally

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- What We Know: Multiple Terrorist Attacks Hit Spain.
-- Boston Prepares For 'Free Speech' Rally.
-- USS Fitzgerald Leaders Punished, Crew Is Praised After Collision With Cargo Ship.
-- South Africa Puts a 'Red Alert' At Its Borders For Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe.
And here are other early headlines:
President Trump To Discuss U.S. - Afghan Plan Today. (CNN)
U.N. Says Saudi-Led Coalition At Fault For Half Of Yemen Child Casualties. (Reuters)
Cosmonauts Release Satellites Built On 3D Printers. (CBS)
Tropical Storm Harvey Advances In Caribbean. (NHC)
2 More Colleges Reject Appearance By White Nationalist. (Higher Ed)
Animal Rights Group Disagrees With Baseball Team Over "Rally Cat". (St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach)