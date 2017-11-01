Top Stories: Latest On NYC Attack; Russian Social Media Interference

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Suspect In New York City Truck Attack Worked As Commercial Truck, Uber Driver.
-- Charges, Hearings Sharpen The Big Picture About Russia's Influence Campaign.
-- Poll: 1 In 3 Latinos Report Discrimination Based On Ethnicity.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Will Vote Down U.N. Resolution Seeking End To Cuba Embargo. (Reuters)
NTSB Releases Report On Deadly California Bus Crash. (AP)
More Confusion On ACA's Open Enrollment. (New York Times)
A Look At The NASA Administrator Nominee. (FiveThirtyEight)
Fed To Finish Latest Meeting; Next Fed Chair May Be Nominated. (CNBC)
U.S. Says Bergdahl Gave Trove Of Information About Militants. (Washington Post)
Abe Re-Elected Japanese Prime Minister. (Asahi Shimbun)