Top Stories: Acting FBI Director To Appear; Confederate Statue Removed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Acting FBI Boss To Take Comey's Place At Senate Intel Hearing.

-- Workers Take Jefferson Davis Statue Off Its Pedestal In New Orleans.

-- Ex-Massey Energy CEO Completes 1-Year Federal Criminal Sentence.

-- Dissident Rebels In Colombia Ignore Peace Treaty And Continue Extortion.

And here are more early headlines:

Tillerson Joins Arctic Nations Officials Meeting In Alaska. (AP)

Montana Glaciers Shrinking At Tremendous Rate. (USGS)

Venzuelan Protesters Fling Feces At Government Forces. (Washington Post)

Energy Department To Study Tunnel Cave-In At Nuclear Waste Site. (NBC)

VA Chief Says More Time Needed To End Veteran Homelessness. (AP)

Boeing Halts New Plane Delivery To Test Potential Engine Problem. (Seattle Times)

