Top State Election Official Says There Was No Voter Fraud In Kentucky

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes responds to a letter from Congress requesting information regarding Kentucky elections, presumably based on President Trump's allegations relating to voter fraud in the 2016 election.

The letter addressed to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and Attorney General Andy Beshear thanks both for their service in ensuring elections are run fairly. The letter goes on to say they wish to investigate recent claims of voter fraud and are asking for info on specific cases in which “an individual who cast a vote in the federal elections held in November 2016 was legally prohibited from doing so.” Congress wants the information turned in by February 22nd. In her two-page written response Grimes said “To the best of my knowledge, no such information exists.” She explains the Election Integrity Task Force that she formed after taking office and lays out the number of calls received on Election Day and throughout the 2016 election cycle. A majority of those calls were procedural questions, meaning registration and precinct inquiries. Grimes again states that no voter fraud was reported and that “I also take seriously any claim of voter fraud in my state. As for the November 2016 Presidential Election in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, any allegation that the type of voter fraud about which you inquire occurred is irresponsible and unfounded.”