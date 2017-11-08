Three Arrest Made In Winchester Murders

Two teenage girls were shot to death last night in Winchester. Police say it happened around 9:00 last night in the Washington Street Apartments parking lot.

Neighbors and people at a nearby fast food restaurant heard the shots and saw people running from the scene. Investigators took several people in for questioning and have arrested 22-year old Darian Skinner, 24-year old Denzel Hill and 18-year old Mikaela Buford. Investigators say Skinner and Hill fired the weapons and Buford drove the getaway car for one of the shooters. All three are charged with murder. The victims have been identified as Kayla Holland and Adrianna Kastro. Both girls are 16.