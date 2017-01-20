Survivors Found Trapped In Rubble Of Hotel Hit by Avalanche

At least six survivors, including children, have been found inside the rubble of a ski hotel in central Italy that was engulfed by an avalanche on Wednesday.

Several people have been extricated from the remains of Hotel Rigopiano. But around two dozen people remain missing, Christopher Livesay reports for NPR from Rome, while four others have been confirmed dead. The death toll is expected to rise.

Tourists staying at the hotel had checked out and were waiting for roads to be cleared when an avalanche, possibly triggered by earthquakes on Wednesday, swept over and into the hotel. Two men, outside the building when the avalanche began, were located alive — but until Friday morning, there had been no sign of life inside the snow-covered resort.

Rescuers were overheard by The Associated Press saying over the radio that they had found people alive.

The number of survivors located Friday might be as high as eight, according to some Italian news outlets. After talking with the trapped people, firefighters and other rescuers worked to free them from the snow and debris.

The ANSA news agency says rescue operations proceeded in two stages, with six people being extracted — including two children — and then two more people.

The AP reports that the "incredible" discovery boosted the spirits of rescue crews:



"Video released by rescuers showed a boy, wearing blue snow pants and a matching ski shirt, emerging from the structure and crews mussing his hair in celebration. "Next was a woman with a long ponytail wearing red snow pants. 'Brava Brava!' the rescuers cheered. The survivors appeared fully alert and walking on their own. Both were helped down to a stretcher for the helicopter ride out."



From very early on, rescue crews knew that at least some people had survived the initial disaster — a few people buried alive sent text messages, according to reports in Italian media on Thursday. "Italian daily La Repubblica reports that one of those texts read, 'Help, help, we're freezing to death,' " Livesay says.

But rescue operations have been challenging. Those inside the hotel were trapped by 17 feet of snow as well as by the rubble, the AP reports. Walls were collapsed by the force of the avalanche, and entire one wing of the hotel was pushed downhill.

Transport has also been hampered by the narrow, snow-covered roads in the region. The first rescue teams arrived on skis; the next wave, by helicopter. Attempts to reach the region by vehicle have been slow, according to the AP, with snow piled 10 feet high and a 5.5-mile stretch of road able to take only one-way traffic.

"By late Thursday, only 25 vehicles had arrived, along with 135 rescue workers, and civil protection authorities said part of the night was spent trying to widen the road," the AP writes.

Rescuers are also fighting against the clock, Livesay reported earlier. "Chances of survival are waning amid nightfall and plunging temperatures," he says.

Meanwhile, even as rescue operations are ongoing, Italian media and officials are already considering the question of responsibility.

"State prosecutors have launched an investigation to find out if the disaster could have been averted," Livesay reports. "An avalanche warning had already been in effect, so the question is: Why wasn't the hotel evacuated before the avalanche, when it's at the base of a snowy mountain in an area that's prone to earthquakes?"

