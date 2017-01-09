Supreme Court Agrees To Hear University Of Louisville Suit

By Associated Press 29 minutes ago

Kentucky's highest court has agreed to fast track a lawsuit between the state's Republican governor and Democratic attorney general over the leadership of the University of Louisville.

Credit Associated Press

Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton issued an order on Monday ordering the Court of Appeals to transfer the case to the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order abolishing and replacing UofL's board of trustees last summer. Attorney General Andy Beshear sued him, and a state judge blocked Bevin's order. Bevin appealed. Meanwhile, the school's accrediting body has put the university on probation.

Saturday, the state legislature voted to abolish and replace UofL's board with a new governing body appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Bevin's lawyers are likely to ask the court to dismiss the case.

Tags: 
University of Louisville Board of Trustees

Related Content

Audit Finds 'Dysfunction' Between U of L, Foundation

By Associated Press Dec 14, 2016
louisville.edu

An audit of the private fundraising arm of the University of Louisville has detailed damaging and divisive relationships between board members that Republican Auditor Mike Harmon said "created a dysfunctional governing environment."

UofL Maintains Accreditation But Placed On 1-Year Probation

By Associated Press Dec 6, 2016
louisville.edu

The University of Louisville says it has maintained its accreditation but will be placed on one-year probation amid turmoil in its governance.

Will The Rightful UofL Board Please Stand Up?

By Aug 2, 2016
Associated Press

The war of words continues between Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear over the status of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Judge Says Beshear Can Sue Bevin Over UofL Board

By Associated Press Jul 21, 2016
Josh James / WUKY

A state judge says Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General can sue the state's Republican governor over his decision to abolish the University of Louisville board of trustees.

UofL President Doesn't Offer Resignation As New Board Meets

By Associated Press Jul 14, 2016
Associated Press

University of Louisville President James Ramsey has failed to immediately follow through on his pledge to offer his resignation to the school's new governing board.