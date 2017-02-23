Study Says Potholes, Congestion And Traffic Crashes Cost Lexington Drivers An Extra $1,200 A Year

Here’s something to think about the next time you roll over a pothole. A new study suggests driving through the streets of Lexington may be costing you an extra $1,200 a year.

TRIP, a national transportation research group chalks it up to a combination of lost productivity and extra fuel costs sitting in traffic jams, as well as exposing your wheels to iffy infrastructure.

The full report, Kentucky Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State's Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility , examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety, and transportation funding in Kentucky.

The study says Lexington's traffic congestion is worsening and estimates that drivers are losing about four billion dollars a year statewide.