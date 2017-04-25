StoryCorps Lex: Congolese Refugee Adjusting To New Kentucky Home

We begin our Story Corps series by hearing from one of Lexington’s more recent residents. 25 year old Abraham Ikando talks to his friend, Karissa Porter with Kentucky Refugee Ministries, about his journey as a Congolese refugee and how KRM helped him from feeling lost. In this excerpt Abraham talks about his passion for music, his friendship with Karissa, and how he still has hope for America in a time when refugees are vulnerable with the current administration.

Conversations from the Lexington Story Corps Booth airs every Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. on 91.3 WUKY