Stein: Cutting Confusion, Not Necessarily Costs, Key To DDA - DLC Merger

By Alan Lytle 24 minutes ago

This week on the Business Side, WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Alan Stein of the Stein Group.  He's just been named interim chief executive of the new Downtown Lexington Partnership; the result of the announced merger of the Downtown Lexington Corporation, which hosts things like Thursday Night Live and the city's Fourth of July Festival, and the Lexington Downtown Development Authority, which handles major development issues like the renovation of the Old Courthouse and Town Branch Commons.  Stein discusses the rationale and timetable for the new umbrella organization.

Credit Lexington Downtown Development Authority

The Business Side

