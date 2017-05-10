State Seeks To Redevelop Office Building, Convention Center

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration wants to demolish a 26-story office building and convention center in the state capital and replace it with energy efficient buildings.

State officials say they want to contract with a private developer to demolish the Capital Plaza Tower, the Frankfort Convention Center, two parking garages and the Fountain Place Shops, among other buildings. In its place, the state wants an office building and parking garage to accommodate 1,500 employees.

The tower is the tallest building in Frankfort and housed state workers until last year. The Bevin administration put the property up for auction last year, but no one put in a bid to buy it.

Officials with the Finance and Administration Cabinet said the buildings cost too much to maintain and have safety issues.