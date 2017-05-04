State Lawmaker Accused Of Breaking A Law He Tried To Change

A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with breaking a law that he tried to change during the legislative session. Media outlets report the Barbourville Police Department charged Rep. Wesley Morgan of Richmond with illegally transporting alcoholic beverages through dry or moist territory. Morgan owns five liquor stores in central Kentucky. He told police he was transferring the liquor between his stores.

State law says alcohol can only be delivered to retail outlets and bars by vehicles that have a state-approved transporter's license. Morgan tried to change this law during the legislative session, but his bill did not pass. It was one of five bills he proposed that would have benefited liquor store owners.

Morgan had a similar charge in 2015, but he persuaded a judge to dismiss the case, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.