Shelters Hit Capacity As Temps Fall

This weekend, The Catholic Action Center, which houses a majority of Lexington’s homeless population was maxed out. 150 people came inside to stay warm on Sunday but the Center only has 130 beds. Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey said no one is turned away, once beds are full, they make room in the gathering room and lobby for people to get warm and stay safe.

Ramsey said they are in need of donations like jackets, hats, gloves and blankets. Leaders of the organization will meet this week to plan for the upcoming cold weather to make sure they are prepared to care for anyone who needs help.