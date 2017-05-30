Services Announced For Former MLB Pitcher, U-S Senator Jim Bunning

By Associated Press 41 seconds ago

Services are set in Kentucky this week for former U.S. Sen. and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning.

Credit Associated Press

Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, says on its website that a funeral Mass for Bunning will be held Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Bunning's family said he died late Friday of complications from a stroke suffered last October. He was 85.

Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major league career, mostly with the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired in 1971.

The Kentucky Republican served 12 years in the U.S. House, followed by two terms in the Senate.

Tags: 
Jim Bunning Obituary

Related Content

Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Former U-S Senator Jim Bunning Dies

By Associated Press May 27, 2017
Associated Press

Jim Bunning, a former Hall of Fame pitcher who went on to serve in Congress, has died. He was 85.  Bunning's death was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. Deuser said he was notified about the death by Bunning's family.