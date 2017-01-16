Rock & Roots Featured Album of the Week: The Band of Heathens 'Duende'

Listen to Rock & Roots at 10:50, 12:50 and 2:50 for songs from the Featured Album of the Week... The Band of Heathens 'Duende'... and get ready to call 859-257-9600 to win your copy!

Austin quintet The Band of Heathens have announced their new album Duende. The group describes how the inspiration for the song "came about from reading A History of the World in 6 Glasses by Tom Standage, after a strange night out we had in a bar after a show. Some guy who was blacked-out drunk ended up pulling a knife and coming after us. Fortunately everybody made it out alive, and a seed was planted for the classic character who can't escape the call of the bars."

Duende, the title of The Band of Heathens’ fifth studio album (and eighth overall), marks their tenth anniversary as a group. It's an apt name for a record whose themes explore the collective search for connection and communion in a technology-fueled world increasingly splintered, distracted and lonely. As band co-founder Ed Jurdi, who first learned of the term, explains, “It’s the essence of the artist,” or as partner Gordy Quist says, “It’s a word we don’t have an equivalent for in English, artistically, that’s where we tried to set the bar, to do what this band does best.”