'Right-To-Work' Goes Right To Court

A lawsuit aimed at House Bill 1, known as Kentucky’s “right-to-work” law, argues the legislation is discriminatory and unconstitutional. But lawmakers who crafted the bill appear confident it will survive the court challenge.

Two union groups are putting the matter before the Franklin Circuit Court, making an argument that echoes the case Kentucky AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan made against the bill in committee back in January.

"Right-to-work is simply a clever slogan that is designed to undermine union resources and effectiveness, and damage labor's political and legislative effectiveness, public image, and union solidarity," he told the lawmakers.

HB1 strips unions’ ability to require employees at union shops to pay dues. Both Londrigan’s organization and the Teamsters Union say the law singles them out for different treatment, allowing workers to benefit from their services without contributing.

The suit is far from unique. Similar laws have run into a variety of legal challenges in other states, with varying degrees of success.

Gov. Matt Bevin regularly cites the state's still-young right-to-work law as a key factor in business investment, which is approaching record territory this year.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers issued a statement, saying he is “confident that Kentucky will continue to be a right-to-work state for the foreseeable future.”