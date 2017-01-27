Report: Road Project Retaliation By Bevin Can't Be Proved

By Associated Press 42 minutes ago

A report written by an attorney for a special House committee says the panel couldn't prove that Gov. Matt Bevin stopped a road project in retaliation against a Democratic lawmaker who rejected the governor's request to become Republican.

Former House Speaker Greg Stumbo announced an investigation into allegations of retaliation by Bevin against a Democratic lawmaker in October of 2016.
Credit Josh James / WUKY

The Courier-Journal obtained a copy of the report from former House Speaker Greg Stumbo, who lost his bid for re-election last fall.

The 27-page report written by Nashville attorney Eli Richardson says the committee couldn't fully look at the issue. That was mostly because the Bevin administration wouldn't let Transportation Cabinet officials testify about the road project and because the committee wasn't able to get testimony from the lawmaker, Rep. Russ Meyer.

The report did question the state's payment of $625,000 in damages to the contractor for the delay.

Tags: 
House Speaker Greg Stumbo
Gov. Matt Bevin
Russ Meyer

Related Content

Democrat Wants Inquiry Into Delayed Road Project

By Nov 18, 2016
LRC Public Information

A Democratic lawmaker who says Republican Gov. Matt Bevin threatened him to switch parties has called for an investigation about why a road project was delayed in his district.

Kentucky House Speaker Sues Republican Governor Over Emails

By Associated Press Oct 28, 2016
LRC Public Information

The Democratic speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives has sued the state's Republican governor for refusing to release 13 pages of emails relating to a road project in Jessamine County.

Ky. House Panel To Investigate Bevin Retaliation Allegations

By Oct 5, 2016
Josh James / WUKY

State House Speaker Greg Stumbo has appointed a five-member committee to dig deeper into accusations that Gov. Matt Bevin made threats and retaliated against Democrats in the chamber, charges the administration has categorically denied.

Stumbo To Challenge Subpoena For Ethics Hearing

By Associated Press Feb 21, 2014

House Speaker Greg Stumbo says he will fight a subpoena that he testify at a legislative ethics hearing about former Rep. John Arnold.