Qatar Ends Visa Requirements For 80 Nations, Calling Itself 'Most Open' In Region

"Qatar is now visa-free for over 80 countries around the world," says Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker of state-owned Qatar Airways, as the small nation announced that it will issue waivers rather than visas — and won't be charging for the service.

The change, which is effective immediately, means that people from the U.S. and other countries are now able to enter Qatar "with no paperwork, no payment, and no visas," Al Baker said. Visitors from 33 countries would be able to stay for up to 90 days.

The U.S. is not on that most-favored-nation list; instead, it's among the 47 other countries, such as Russia and China, whose citizens can stay in Qatar without a visa for up to 30 days.

Rather than applying for a visa beforehand, citizens of those 80 nations can obtain a visa waiver after arriving in Qatar.

The move makes Qatar "the most open country in the region," according to officials from Qatar's tourism and interior ministries who announced the loosening of immigration rules on Wednesday.

Saying that the change reflects Qatar's outlook at "a historic time," Al Baker added, "While some countries in the region have taken to closing their skies and their borders, Qatar has instead opened its borders to more freely welcoming visitors from all corners of the world."

Immigration and international travel have been hot topics both in the U.S. — where President Trump has made tighter border controls a priority — and in the Middle East, where Qatar has been isolated by its neighbors since June.

Qatar's visa change could help the Persian Gulf country reach its target of hosting 7 million tourists annually by 2030. It could also provide some relief from the blockade led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates — and which Al Baker on Wednesday called an "illegal violation of international law."

As part of the blockade, Qatar Airways was barred from entering the airspace of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates — although there are now signs that at least some of those restrictions might now be relaxed.

Despite the diplomatic standoff, Qatar noted that citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates — and of Turkey don't need visas to enter Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and its fellow Sunni nations have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism. The peninsula nation has denied those accusations.

The U.S. response, particularly early in the dispute, has been criticized as being mixed. Even as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to ease the tension and called for an end to the blockade, President Trump said that he had consulted with Saudi Arabia before calling out Qatar for what he called its "very high level" of terror financing.

Here are the 33 nations whose citizens can stay in Qatar for up to 90 days without a visa:

  1. Austria

  2. Bahamas

  3. Belgium

  4. Bulgaria

  5. Croatia

  6. Cyprus

  7. Czech Republic

  8. Denmark

  9. Estonia

  10. Finland

  11. France

  12. Germany

  13. Greece

  14. Hungary

  15. Iceland

  16. Italy

  17. Latvia

  18. Liechtenstein

  19. Lithuania

  20. Luxembourg

  21. Malta

  22. Netherlands

  23. Norway

  24. Poland

  25. Portugal

  26. Romania

  27. Seychelles

  28. Slovakia

  29. Slovenia

  30. Spain

  31. Sweden

  32. Switzerland

  33. Turkey

And here are the 47 countries whose citizens can spend up to 30 days in Qatar without a visa:

  1. Andorra

  2. Argentina

  3. Australia

  4. Belarus

  5. Bolivia

  6. Brazil

  7. Brunei

  8. Canada

  9. Chile

  10. China

  11. Colombia

  12. Ecuador

  13. Panama

  14. Costa Rica

  15. Georgia

  16. Guyana

  17. Hong Kong

  18. India

  19. Indonesia

  20. Ireland

  21. Japan

  22. Kazakhstan

  23. Lebanon

  24. Azerbaijan

  25. Macedonia

  26. Malaysia

  27. Maldives

  28. Mexico

  29. Moldova

  30. Monaco

  31. New Zealand

  32. Paraguay

  33. Peru

  34. Russia

  35. San Marino

  36. Singapore

  37. South Africa

  38. South Korea

  39. Suriname

  40. Cuba

  41. Thailand

  42. Ukraine

  43. United Kingdom

  44. United States

  45. Uruguay

  46. Vatican City

  47. Venezuela

