Program Helps Veterans with Military Medical Training Transition into Civilian Nursing Careers
By Greg Davis • 29 minutes ago
This week Dr. Greg talks with Dr. Fran Hardin and Dr. Lee Anne Walmsley of the UK College of Nursing about their 24 month Med Vet option, in which service veterans with medical experience are getting credit for that experience when going to nursing school.