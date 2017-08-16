Program Helps Veterans with Military Medical Training Transition into Civilian Nursing Careers

This week Dr. Greg talks with Dr. Fran Hardin and Dr. Lee Anne Walmsley of the UK College of Nursing about their 24 month Med Vet option, in which service veterans with medical experience are getting credit for that experience when going to nursing school.

Credit UK College of Nursing

Dr. Greg Davis On Medicine

Do Your Kids Have All Of Their Shots?

By Greg Davis Aug 9, 2017
Fayette County Health Department

The start of a new school year is a good time to revisit this conversation Dr. Greg recently had with Dr.Paul  Offutt, Director of the Vaccine Education Center, and faculty physician in the Division of Infectious Disease at the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.  He says when it comes to your child and immunization, trust the experts.

Program Allows PT Doctoral Students To Walk, Crawl A Mile In Coal Miners' Boots

By & UK Now & Melanie J. Sparks Aug 2, 2017
Melanie J. Sparks UK Now

Dr. Greg talks with Dr. Tim Yost, co-director of PT Pros in Harlan and a UK College of Health Sciences alumnus, who has come up with an experiential learning program where physical therapy doctoral students spend time in deep coal mines to understand the physical challenges and potential injuries miners face in the course of their work.

Dr. Greg Discusses Veterans And Traumatic Brain Injuries

By Jul 26, 2017
Associated Press

In this week's Dr. Greg Davis on Medicine segment the host speaks with John Mustaine of the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana's Operation Outreach which recently held a Battle Brain FX Symposium addressing military veterans and traumatic brain injury.

Patient Confidentiality In The Digital Age

By Jul 12, 2017
UK Now

With so many of us living most of our lives out 'online' how worried should we be about our medical information getting into the wrong hands?  This week Dr. Greg talks patient confidentiality issues with Richard Chapman, chief privacy officer of UK Healthcare.

Why You Should Care Whether Your Doc 'Plays Well With Others'

By Jul 5, 2017
Associated Press

This week Dr. Greg talks with Gerald Hickson, Senior Vice President for Quality, Safety and Risk Prevention for the Vanderbilt Health System.  He says evidence is mounting that a physician with anger issues or poor social skills can have an adverse effect on your health.