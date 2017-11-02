Principal Alerts Parents After Weapons Brought To School

By Karyn Czar 58 minutes ago

Two eighth graders in Lexington are facing some very adult criminal charges because they brought guns to Crawford Middle School.  Classmates tipped off their teachers within minutes of the school day Wednesday and school officials found an antique revolver and a handgun.

Credit Fayette County Public Schools

The guns were empty but ammunition was found separately.  A sixth grader is also being disciplined for bringing a BB gun to school.  Crawford Middle Principal Mike Jones met with the media Wednesday and assured parents and students that the school is safe.  In an email to parents, Jones said in part:

We're proud of those individuals who did the right thing by alerting students to the situation.  At Crawford Middle School, we work hard to build trusting relationships with all of our students, and this is an example of the strength of those relationships.

Tags: 
Fayette County Public Schools
Guns In Schools
School Safety

