President Trump To Senate Leader: 'Go Nuclear'

President Trump has two words of advice for Mitch McConnell when it comes to confirming Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch: "Go nuclear."

Trump was referring to the so-called "nuclear option," where by the Senate leader would change the chamber's rules in order to prevent Democrats from filibustering the nominee.

Trump told reporters at the start of a White House meeting with conservative activists who support the nomination that Gorsuch "will be a great justice." He said it would be "very dishonest" for Senate Democrats, who previously backed Gorsuch when he was nominated to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals, to oppose him now for the Supreme Court.

McConnell has previously stated that the decision whether to eliminate the filibuster is his and not the president's decision, and has indicated a reluctance to end the filibuster's use unless absolutely necessary.

To break a filibuster requires 60 votes, and the Republicans hold 52, meaning eight Democrats would also need to vote to end debate.

"If we end up with that gridlock" in the Senate, Trump said, he would tell McConnell, "If you can, Mitch, go nuclear."

