Preakness Winner Cloud Computing To Skip Belmont Stakes

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Preakness winner Cloud Computing won't run in the Belmont Stakes, leaving the final leg of the Triple Crown without the winners of the first two races.  Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming also won't run in the 1½-mile Belmont on June 10 in New York.

Credit Associated Press

Trainer Chad Brown confirmed Sunday that Cloud Computing would skip the Belmont, which had been expected.

Brown will still have a starter in the $1.5 million race: Twisted Tom, who won the Federico Tesio on April 22. Because Twisted Tom wasn't already nominated to the Triple Crown series, it will cost $75,000 to get him in the race. He will try to become the third gelding in history to win.

Other confirmed Belmont runners are Classic Empire, Japan-based Epicharis, J Boys Echo, Lookin At Lee, Senior Investment, Tapwrit and True Timber. Irap, Meantime and Multiplier are considered likely.

Also possible are Conquest Mo Money, Gormley, Hollywood Handsome, Irish War Cry and Patch.

The Belmont field is limited to 16 horses.

Thoroughbred Racing

