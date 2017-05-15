Powers Boothe, Appeared In 'Deadwood' And 'Sin City' Dies At 68

Powers Boothe, a character actor who worked on television and in the movies, died Sunday in Los Angeles.

A representative tells news agencies that Boothe died of natural causes at his home. He was 68.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:



"Boothe gained a reputation for playing villains with memorable roles in the action film Sudden Death (1995), Bill Paxton's Frailty (2001) and the nefarious Senator Roark in Sin City (2005). Perhaps his most famous villain role was Cy Tolliver, the ruthless saloon owner on HBO's Deadwood. "More recently, Boothe took on the role of Gideon Malick as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting the role in 2012's The Avengers and reprising it on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. "He portrayed Alexander Haig in Nixon (1995) and a sheriff in another Oliver Stone film, U Turn (1997), and was unforgettable as the wicked gunman Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone (1993). "He also played Connie Britton's father, the industrialist and former mayor Lamar Wyatt, on Nashville and portrayed Noah Daniels, the vice president and then the U.S. president, on 24."



In 1980, Boothe gained national attention playing cult leader Jim Jones in the CBS-TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.

He won an Emmy Award for that performance — beating out veteran actors Henry Fonda and Jason Robards.

Actor Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him "a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband."

