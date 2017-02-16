Post Offices to Host Passport Fairs

Several post offices in Kentucky and southern Indiana are offering passport fairs on Saturday.

The U.S. Postal Service said it may now take six weeks for passports to be processed and said the Department of State website provides updated information on processing times.

The fairs come as Kentucky has until June 6 to comply with the federal Real ID Act. The Act requires that citizens obtain a new drivers license with a special marking or, if their state has yet to approve the law, present a passport in order to board a domestic flight starting in 2018.

You can attend a passport fair from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Glasgow; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Lexington; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Albany, Indiana; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Elizabethtown; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Somerset; and 9 a.m. to noon in Benton.

Applicants must complete an application form and provide either a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show a valid driver's license, a previous or current U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, citizenship certificate, military identification or a government employee identification card.